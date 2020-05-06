Domestic violence reports down during pandemic, but city attorney concerned about underreporting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While domestic violence arrests appear to be down in Columbus, city officials are concerned the violence is going on unreported under the coronavirus lockdown.

From March 16 to May 2, the city of Columbus reported 531 domestic violence arrests, compared to 560 during the same time period last year.

“That number in and of itself does not really tell a full story of, if there has been an increase of domestic violence or of any abuse in our community,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said.

What concerns Klein is how much domestic violence is going on that is not being reported as it would under normal circumstances, when people aren’t stuck at home. Across the country, city and state leaders have expressed concern over a surge in violence inside homes as families face unprecedented stress.

Klein wants Columbus residents to be on the look out for each other.

“We have to work together not only to stop the spread of COVID-19 but to look out for our neighbors, friends, and our family,” Klein said.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, you can call the 24-hour Choices hotline at 614-224-4663.