Does Ohio’s curfew affect Christmas midnight mass? Religious exemptions to the order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Gov. Mike DeWine extended Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew through the holiday season on Thursday, one question became, how will that affect Christmas services such as Midnight Mass.

DeWine’s response was simple: Religious services are exempted from his health orders. That includes Midnight Mass services.

“They are not impacted. Any religious service is not impacted,” DeWine said. “We always ask people, be careful. We ask people, wear masks. But no order we’ve issued, no curfew, nothing impacts religious services.”

The curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will now run at least through Saturday, Jan. 2. The curfew will affect how people celebrate New Year’s Eve, but not Christmas Eve.