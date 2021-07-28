Do I need to wear a mask in Ohio? Latest map for late July

NBC4 will track data from the CDC each week to determine areas with substantial and high transmission of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Masks are back in the spotlight after new recommendations this week from the CDC.

The CDC is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of whether they have been vaccinated in areas that have substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19.

To determine those areas, the CDC tracks every county in the nation for cases and posts updates on a weekly map. Counties are ranked and color-coded according to four levels of transmission: low (blue), moderate (yellow), orange (substantial), and red (high).

In Ohio, Franklin and its surrounding counties all have moderate transmissions, so indoor masks are not recommended. But around the state, several counties have substantial transmission and four have high transmission. The counties where masks are recommended are:

Adams (high)

Ashland

Brown

Butler

Clinton

Columbiana (high)

Crawford

Defiance

Fulton

Greene

Henry

Lawrence (high)

Meigs

Miami

Morgan

Mahoning

Montgomery

Preble

Scioto (high)

Trumball

Washington

Williams

NBC4 will track the case numbers and post an updated map on Mondays.

Health officials say that even vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant of COVID-19 more easily than earlier versions, prompting the change in masking recommendations.