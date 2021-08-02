Do I need a to wear a mask in Ohio? Fairfield County now showing high transmission of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fairfield County is now classified as having a high transmission rate of COVID-19.

An updated map from the CDC shows Fairfield and Crawford as the first counties in central Ohio to show high transmission since the agency recommended last week that masks should be worn by all people indoors in areas with high or substantial transmission rates.

These counties in central Ohio show substantial transmission rates:

Delaware

Guernsey

Fayette

Franklin

Marion

Licking

Muskingham

Pickaway

Pike

Ross

Union

The CDC recommendation, for people to wear masks indoors regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, is not the same as a mask mandate.

The agency tracks the spread of COVID-19 in every county in the nation and ranks them according to a color-coded system: low (blue), moderate (yellow), orange (substantial), and red (high).

