Do I have to wear a mask in Ohio? State clarifies after confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lt. Gov. Husted cleared up confusion about Ohio’s face covering policy at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 press briefing.

“Face coverings are required while you are on the job,” Husted said, but there are some exceptions.

Exceptions:

  • when employee is prohibited by law or regulation to wear face covering on the job
  • when against documented industry best practices
  • when not advisable for health purposes
  • when it violates company’s safety policies
  • when employee is alone in enclosed work space
  • when there is a practical reason why an employee cannot wear face covering (ex: working in extreme heat, need for streamlined communication)

Employers must provide written justification upon request for why employees are not wearing masks if it is requested.

“When you are a customer in an Ohio business you should wear a face covering. You should do that, but you are not required to wear a face covering,” Husted emphasized.

The Ohio Department of Health also outlines best practices:

COVID-19 Responsible Protocols for getting Ohio back to work via Ohio Dept. of Health

