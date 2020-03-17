Breaking News
Polls NOT opening Tuesday as Ohio Dept. of Health Director orders closure as health emergency
District: East Knox Local Schools teacher tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

HOWARD, Ohio (WCMH) — East Knox Local Schools Superintendent Steve Larcomb says a teacher in the district has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Larcomb said:

Good evening. Sorry for the late message, but I know you would want to know as I know it. The Knox County Public Health Commisioner informed me that she received results this evening that an EK Jr/Sr High School teacher tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus). The teacher was not at school today. Commissioner Miller advises that all EK Jr/Sr staff and students remain in their homes tomorrow until further notified. I have an emergency meeting scheduled tomorrow morning with the Knox Public Health team to assess who may have been at risk for exposure and next steps. I will let you know more as I know it.

In the state’s latest update at 2 p.m. Monday, Knox County was not among the counties reporting a case. This would be the first case reported in the county.

