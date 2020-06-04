DeWine: Zoos, movie theaters, other entertainment facilities can reopen next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced a number of entertainment facilities including zoos and movie theaters can begin reopening next week.

The June 10 openings are subject to health and safety restrictions set by the state.

Businesses listed below may open if they are able to follow retail, consumer, service and entertainment guidelines and other applicable additional guidelines:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Day camps and residential camps may open at any time.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” said Governor DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”