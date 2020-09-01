DeWine: White House worried about COVID-19 spread during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was on the phone with Vice President Mike Pence.

The vice president told the governor that the White House is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases following the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“We can get together, we can have fun but we have to be very careful,” DeWine said. “As we gather with families and friends we must remember that whenever there is more activity, we’re going to see more cases.”

DeWine said Ohio has seen a significant spike in coronavirus deaths and cases following holiday weekends and used the 4th of July as an example.

DeWine said Ohio averaged 1,500 COVID-19 cases in mid July and said a large portion of those cases resulted from large gathering during the 4th of July.

DeWine said Pence asked him and other governors throughout the country to ask their constituents to be careful while celebrating the Labor Day weekend.

DeWine used the example of how a family lake trip led to a significant community spread. A couple with their daughter and a family friend rode in the same car on a 40-minute trip to a lake in Ohio. The family friend had COVID-19 but didn’t know it at the time. DeWine said that cases led to an additional nine cases and the temporary closing of three businesses.