DeWine: Weather could cause delay in vaccine deliveries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says weather across the state and country could cause a delay in the delivery of vaccinations.

During his Tuesday briefing, DeWine announced that vaccine shipments coming to providers directly from Pfizer and Moderna could be delayed by one or two days.

“The Ohio Department of Health has contacted all of the providers here in Ohio who are expecting shipments and we have notified them of these potential delays, alerting them to closely monitor their shipment’s tracking information,” said DeWine.

DeWine also stated that 26 smaller shipments to providers from Ohio’s receipt store and state warehouse are being delayed by up to two hours.

“We’re continuing to monitor the weather and the shipments for the rest of the week, but we’ve seen a slowdown in the shipments and obviously that’s going to mean a slowdown, for a little while at least, in the number of people who can be vaccinated in Ohio.”

DeWine also encouraged anyone who had an appointment to receive the vaccine this week to contact their provider to make sure their appointment hasn’t been delayed or canceled.