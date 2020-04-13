DeWine warns against fraudulent COVID-19 antibody test kits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A number of Ohio companies are purchasing new COVID-19 antibody tests, but those companies should do some homework before making those purchases, Gov. Mike DeWine warned Monday.

“We heard that a number of companies in Ohio are purchasing rapid antibody tests to begin testing their staff and, in some cases, potentially their customers,” DeWine said.

He called the antibody tests one step back to normal. However, he also advised companies to be aware of what they are purchasing.

DeWine warned the companies to make sure the tests are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Without the FDA emergency use authorization approval, there’s really no way to know if this testing is going to be valid,” DeWine said.

Many companies are awaiting FDA approval, according to DeWine, but advises that only companies listed on the FDA website be used. DeWine said the website is updated daily.

The governor also urged any company seeking to purchase antibody test kits ask for a letter of approval from the FDA.

Click here for the FDA approved test kits.