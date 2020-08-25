DeWine: Virus ‘roaring back’ is biggest threat to Ohio’s economy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine said the greatest threat to Ohio’s economy is to have the COVID-19 coronavirus come “roaring back” in the state.

During his Tuesday briefing, DeWine was defending his administration’s response to the virus, which is under attack by conservatives in the Statehouse who are threatening impeachment of the governor.

The governor said the state’s response, which he admitted included some missteps, was all done in the spirit of conservatism and of freedom.

He added that the biggest threat facing the state’s economic comeback is another severe outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have always, as a people, always — I think it’s one of the things that makes us different than other countries… is we’re willing to make sacrifices now for long-term gain,” DeWine said, adding that in addition to saving lives, the long-term gain is that the economy does not get destroyed.

“The biggest threat we have today to our economy, to our way of life, to job creation, the biggest threat we have is this virus comes roaring back through Ohio,” he added. “It’s smoldering, it’s there, it’s flaring up in some counties. We got to put that fire out.”

