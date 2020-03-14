Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
DeWine urges parents to take children out of daycare if possible

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday reiterated his request that parents take their children out of daycare if at all possible.

“Let me revisit the issue of daycare. Again, social distancing is a key. The daycare setting is virtually impossible to have social distancing,” said DeWine. “The recommendation from the doctors is that if you have the ability to take your child out of that setting, you should do so.”

DeWine said state officials were on the phone with 1,500 daycare providers Friday going over rules and regulations.

The state continues to allow daycare centers to remain open.

The governor said the state has put out specific guidelines for sanitation. The state has also strongly suggested that daycares compartmentalize children whenever possible and prevent classrooms from intermingling.

There are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state as of Saturday afternoon.

