DeWine tours state’s vaccination sites, reiterates case to lift health orders

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine visited four different Ohio COVID-19 vaccination sites Saturday, stopping in Greenville, Findlay, Maumee, and Marysville.

In Marysville, the governor stopped at the Union County Fairgrounds, offering encouragement to the volunteers, participants, and organizers who all made the vaccination site possible.

He also said he still plans on rescinding the state’s health orders should Ohio see fewer than 417 new cases of COVID-19 a day, but thinks it could be about two months before that happens.

The Union County Fairgrounds site opened at 10 a.m., and in just a few hours, had handed out more than 760 vaccines, basically averaging 40 people every 15 minutes.

Marysville was the only drive-in site DeWine visited Saturday.

The drive-in made it more efficient for residents in the area to get the shot before letting the next person drive through.

DeWine had nothing but praise for the entire process.

“Certainly is working very well, and you know the thing that they all have in common is they’re really community events,” DeWine said. “Where you have EMS, you have the health department, you have volunteers, you just have so many people who are making these vaccination sites really work.”

The governor said about 20 percent of the state’s population has received the vaccine so far.

DeWine reiterated his plans to lift state health orders if the case numbers continue to decline, but he doesn’t expect that to happen for at least another seven weeks.

DeWine said in a statewide address earlier this month that all state coronavirus orders will lift once Ohio gets below 50 cases of the virus per 100,000 people over a two-week period. That works out to an average of 417 cases per day.

On Saturday, the state recorded 1,558 new cases.