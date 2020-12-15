DeWine: State could receive 660,000+ COVID-19 vaccines by end of 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Ohio could end up receiving more than 423,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by Christmas.

During a coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will receive vaccines through the end of the year.

This week, the state received 98,475 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Next week, Ohio is scheduled to receive an additional 123,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as 201,900 doses of the not-yet-approved Moderna vaccine.

For the week between Christmas and New Year’s, the state is scheduled to receive 148,000 more Pfizer vaccines with an additional 89,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

As of Tuesday, the FDA has not approved the Moderna vaccine for distribution. A panel of outside experts is expected to vote on the vaccine this Thursday, with an FDA decision coming soon after.

All told, should the Moderna vaccine be approved, the state could receive more than 660,000 COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020.

“While supplies are limited right now, we have been told that we will continue to get vaccines throughout the rest of the month,” DeWine said. “These are the estimates that we will get. We won’t know until we actually get them.”