COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday one of his staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

DeWine said the person has been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We wish the person the best as the recover, and this is just a reminder for everyone that this virus is very very much with us,” DeWine said.

