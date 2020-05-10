Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 24,081 cases, 1,341 deaths

DeWine sees risks ‘no matter what we do’ amid reopening

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is acknowledging that there are risks to reopening Ohio’s economy following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Republican governor says “it’s really a risk no matter what we do.”

Retail businesses in Ohio will be allowed to reopen Tuesday with barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services allowed to reopen Friday.

Construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices were allowed to open last week.

There is no timeline for reopening daycares, churches, gyms, or BMVs in Ohio.

DeWine says the state had been “hit very hard” by the crisis with more than a million people applying for unemployment.

The governor also says the state will continue to monitor daily hospitalization rates and focus on increasing testing capacities

