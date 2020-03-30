Ohio Gov. DeWine: Schools closed through at least May 1 due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Schools K-12 will remain closed until at least May 1 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.
During a briefing, DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health would be issuing an extension to the initial order shutting down in-person education for the schools.
DeWine said the May 1 date will be reevaluated as the time gets closer.
The initial order was issued March 12 and closed schools for three weeks, which would have expired this Friday, April 3.
UPDATE 3/30: There are 1,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, 39 deaths and 475 hospitalizations. Ohio K-12 school closures are extended through May 1. The Ohio Department of Health and Governor DeWine will hold a 2 p.m. Monday briefing to discuss the latest coronavirus efforts in the state.
—
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,933 cases, 39 deaths
- NEW: Ohio K-12 school closures extended through May 1
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app