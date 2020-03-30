Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds coronavirus briefing; 1,933 confirmed cases, 39 deaths in Ohio as of Monday

Ohio Gov. DeWine: Schools closed through at least May 1 due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Schools K-12 will remain closed until at least May 1 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

During a briefing, DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health would be issuing an extension to the initial order shutting down in-person education for the schools.

DeWine said the May 1 date will be reevaluated as the time gets closer.

The initial order was issued March 12 and closed schools for three weeks, which would have expired this Friday, April 3.

UPDATE 3/30: There are 1,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, 39 deaths and 475 hospitalizations. Ohio K-12 school closures are extended through May 1. The Ohio Department of Health and Governor DeWine will hold a 2 p.m. Monday briefing to discuss the latest coronavirus efforts in the state.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools