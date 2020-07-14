DeWine schedules Wednesday coronavirus address

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine, after cancelling a Tuesday briefing, has scheduled a Wednesday evening address on Ohio’s COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from the statehouse.

Tuesday’s briefing was canceled just hours before it was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Dewine’s office did not give a reason for the cancellation, except to say the governor was not sick and there was no emergency.

DeWine is scheduled to speak about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. The governor’s office said the governor is “going to have a conversation with the citizens of Ohio on where we are in this pandemic and where Ohio could be headed.”

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,142 new daily cases. Throughout the month of July, new daily cases have increased by at least 1,000 cases on 10 of 14 days so far.