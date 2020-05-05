DeWine says announcement on reopening restaurants, daycares may be made Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine said an announcement on when restaurants, salons, and other currently closed businesses could reopen will likely be made this Thursday.

At the end of his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, the Ohio governor said, barring any breaking news, there will be no briefing Wednesday due to the legislature being in session, but DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will be back Thursday.

DeWine said over the next day, he will receive and review reports from the business working groups established to investigate opening restaurants and bars, daycares, and salons.

“I will be reviewing these and we hope, on Thursday, to have some announcements about that,” he said.