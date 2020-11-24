DeWine recommends schools bar fans from winter sports games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While many high schools have postponed or cancelled winter sports due to the growth in COVID-19 cases, there are others that have not.

It was those schools Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed during his Tuesday coronavirus update.

The governor asked those schools going forward with winter sports to do so without fans.

“This is another opportunity for us just to pull back,” DeWine said. “It allows our student-athletes to continue to play, which, as a parent, a grandparent, is the most important thing.”

DeWine added that a superintendent told him that the idea of bringing 200 adults into a gymnasium with COVID-19 spread the way it is now “just makes absolutely no sense.”

There is no mandate from the state to bar fans from high school games; it is just a request.

The governor asked that schools do this until the first of the year, saying it could be reevaluated between now and then.

“The period between now and the first of the year is just vitally important if we’re going to keep our kids in school, if we’re going to do the things that we really feel are vital and very, very important,” DeWine said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) said it is issuing a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that parents are still permitted to attend games, but that the state is asking that no other fans be permitted.