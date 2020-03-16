DeWine orders movie theaters, gyms, other businesses closed to fight spread of coronavirus

UPDATE 3/16: 50 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio as of Monday afternoon. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the latest on elections and case numbers. DeWine recommends in-person voting for the Ohio primary election is postponed until June 2.

—

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered several types of businesses where large numbers of people may gather closed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a press conference Monday, DeWine ordered the following businesses temporarily close:

Fitness centers and gyms

Bowling alleys

Public recreation centers

Movie theaters

Indoor water parks

Indoor trampoline parks

These businesses are to close at the end of business Monday.

These businesses join restaurants and bars, which DeWine ordered end in-restaurant dining Sunday and switch to a delivery, curbside, and drive-thru model.

Additionally, casinos and schools across the state are temporarily closed.

DeWine did not make an announcement about closing daycare centers Monday.

The closures are an effort by the state to increase social distancing — a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another.