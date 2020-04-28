DeWine: Ohio “not there yet” when it comes to opening daycare centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio is not ready for full-time childcare facilities to reopen yet.

“The real concern is when you have a group of children, whether they’re in kindergarten or whether they’re in childcare, one of those children goes into that setting and if they are carrying the virus, it’s no time until all of those kids have it, and those children are going back to their respective homes,” DeWine said Tuesday at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

Daycares are currently operating in very small capacities for the children of healthcare workers and first responders.

Governor DeWine says they’ve been discussing how we start back with full chid care but it’s a work in progress. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 28, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke about childcare facilities not being fully open, as many parents prepare to go back to work in the days and weeks ahead.

“I know that this is going to be a great challenge for us and it’s one of the things that I’ve raised with the governor directly and personally,” he said.

Ginther said he has had several conversations with city leaders on how to best support children and their families, especially as the summer months approach.

“I’ve been in contact with Dr. [Talisa] Dixon at Columbus City Schools and we will be meeting again next week to figure out what other ways that we can help provide some resources to students within Columbus City Schools,” Ginther said. “Those children that aren’t at school-age, that aren’t engaged in ongoing distance learning through a public school district or school – those kids birth through five – it’s something that we have to continue to work on and at this point we don’t have an answer until we have additional guidance from the governor, and we are contemplating resources on a local level to support those families at this time.”

Click here for resources available to families in Franklin County.