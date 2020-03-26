DeWine: Ohio courts have flexibility when it comes to evictions during ‘Stay at Home’ order

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During his daily news conference, Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says courts will have some flexibility when it comes to evictions during the state’s “Stay at Home” order. 

According to DeWine, the General Assembly bill passed by Ohio lawmakers addresses the concern of evictions in the state, and will give courts until July 30 to try both civil and criminal cases. 

Among those cases are the proceedings for evictions. DeWine stated that while an eviction notice can be filed, the courts are relieved of their statutory duty to hear that case in a certain period of time.  

“The legislature in this bill will relieve them of the obligation to move forward on those particular matters,” said DeWine. 

The court could stay the action for a period of time, according to DeWine, but they will have the flexibility to move forward with an eviction in certain cases, if it’s a pressing matter such as domestic violence or other circumstances. 

DeWine said he expects to sign the bill Friday. 

