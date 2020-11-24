DeWine: Ohio could see first batch of vaccines around Dec. 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state could start seeing the first batch of vaccines around mid-December.

DeWine announced that after a phone call with other state governors and the White House, he expects Ohio to start receiving vaccines around Dec. 15.

“We’re in the process of planning that out,” said DeWine. “It’ll come out to us in different batches from then on, and we’ll be getting it out.”

While answering questions, DeWine stated that the first batch will come from Pfizer, followed by Moderna a week later, pending approval by U.S. regulators.

On Nov. 19, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective.

On Nov. 16, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

The vaccine will be administered in two shots, said DeWine, with the second coming three to four weeks after the initial shot.

DeWine also stated that those who are in direct contact with people who have COVID-19 will be prioritized to receive the first batch of the vaccine, as well as those who care for people in a congregate setting.

“But we are still refining that, and we will certainly make that order public when that’s done.”