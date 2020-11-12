DeWine: New dashboards to show flu trends, COVID-19 by ZIP code

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Today, Ohioans will have access to two new dashboards which give detailed data about COVID-19 and flu trends over time.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explained in his 2 p.m. briefing two new dashboards are now available on the Ohio Department of Health website. The first is a ZIP-code based dashboard aimed at giving a snapshot of two-week COVID-19 trends. The second will show expanded data for seasonal flu, and flu-like illness.

At the first dashboard, Ohioans can filter by ZIP code, time period, and county, and view trends over the past fourteen days. Case counts will also be available on a downloadable, filtered chart.

No case counts will be shown for a ZIP code with fewer than five cases or 100 total residents, to protect sensitive health information.

A new flu dashboard will expand statewide seasonal-flu information which the health department shows each year.

It will show whether hospitalizations or cases of flu-like illness are on the rise, or declining, compared against the previous week, and to the five-year average for that date.

DeWine said in his speech that hospitalization data will be broken down into: region, county, date, sex, age, race.

This data will be drawn from only positive flu-PCR tests from public health laboratories, and selected clinical labs, which participate in the national flu monitoring system.

Additional data will be added — and the dashboard updated — every Friday at 9am, so that people can monitor the spread of flu in their own communities.

DeWine closed his introduction to the new dashboards by urging Ohioans to get a flu shot this year.