DeWine mandate has Franklin Co. non-profits searching for masks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate for seven Ohio counties comes as non-profits struggle to find masks during a time where everyone needs one.

There is some help on the way.

Franklin County just received 100,000 disposable masks that non-profits will give to under-served communities.

It’s a big boost to non-profits that are struggling during this pandemic to buy PPE for people who simply can’t afford the face covering to protect themselves.

“If you have to choose between a meal, or gas for your car, or a bus ticket, or a medical appointment bill you have to pay for your child, and a cloth mask, you’re probably not going to choose a cloth mask,” said Michael Corey, the executive director of the Human Service Chamber.

Corey said he has felt his privilege during this pandemic. He can buy masks whenever he wants without blinking an eye, but knows others cannot do the same.

“Can they afford, do they have it, do they understand,” said Zerqa Abid with MY Project USA.

Through her non-profit, she has come face to face with people who struggle to get a face covering. Her organization faces pressure to find face coverings for these people who the pandemic has hit the hardest.

“There’s a lot of responsibility on our shoulders,” said Abid.

She has gotten her hands on personal protective equipment, and it’s ready to go to community organizations that need it.

With DeWine’s mandate for face coverings in seven counties in Ohio, including Franklin, her organization and others will need more than the 100,000 masks Franklin County just received.

“Question is, when is the next supply coming?” asked Abid.

It is a question Corey has as well. He knows in the coming weeks and months, more masks will be needed. It is why he is asking for community members to help donate what they can, to help keep people safe.

“100,000 disposable masks will make an infinitely larger number of people safer,” said Corey. “This is incredible, this is enormously helpful. We need it to keep coming.”

The Human Service Chamber is planning how it is going to get the masks to communities in need as soon as possible.