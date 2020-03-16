DeWine limits gatherings to 50; White House encourages avoiding gatherings of 10 or more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday he is complying with recommendations that gatherings of 50 people or more be barred to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the White House is calling for gatherings of 10 people or more be avoided.

“We continue to evolve, every day we continue to have more facts,” DeWine said. “We process more information. CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines have changed in regard to mass congregations, mass meetings. As you saw, they were changed to 50 from where they had been at 100. We will comply with that, we will conform our order to 50.”

DeWine announced last Thursday that the state would prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

The White House is recommending that older people and those with underlying health conditions “stay home and away from other people” as it continues to step up efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The White House is laying out steps it is encouraging Americans to take as part of a campaign that it is calling, “15 days to slow the spread.”

Officials recommend that large swaths of the population isolate themselves and everyone avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

As of Sunday, the CDC recommendation for crowd size remains at 50.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual,” the CDC recommends on its website.

The White House also wants Americans to work from home if possible, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.”

The White House is also advising governors in states with evidence of community transmission to close schools and says that states with evidence of community spread should close restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues where people gather.