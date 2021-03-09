DeWine: “It’s been a long year” as state marks anniversary of first COVID-19 case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a proclamation Tuesday, declaring March 9 a day of remembrance.

It’s been one year since Ohio reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

“A year ago, I had no idea. I don’t think any of us had a playbook for this,” DeWine said.

He spent the anniversary at the Schottenstein Center where thousands were being vaccinated. According to the governor, as of Tuesday, more than 2 million Ohioans will have been vaccinated.

“It’s been a long year for the pandemic and the light’s at the end of the tunnel,” said Nikki Baughman, Director of Ambulatory Services.

“We all need hope, we all need optimism. It’s been a long year, spring is coming, and this is really the equivalent of spring,” DeWine said.

Ohio State’s Athletic Director Gene Smith said he loves to see the Schottenstein Center being used as a vaccination site.

“They set up for concerts and basketball games and they were saying, ‘This is really cool!” Smith said.

DeWine and health officials continue to remind Ohioans that just because people are getting vaccinated does not mean Ohioans can let up on safety measures quite yet.

“While we are on the offense with the vaccine, we have to stay on defense,” DeWine said.