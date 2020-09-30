DeWine issues updated travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine issued an updated COVID-19 travel advisory list Wednesday afternoon.

The travel advisory list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rate in a state. Any state at 15% or above is included on the list. The states are:

South Dakota

Idaho

Wisconsin

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

Mississippi

Any person traveling to one of those states is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.

