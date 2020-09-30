DeWine issues updated travel advisory list

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mike DeWine wearing a mask. (Credit: Via WCMH)

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine issued an updated COVID-19 travel advisory list Wednesday afternoon.

The travel advisory list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rate in a state. Any state at 15% or above is included on the list. The states are:

  • South Dakota
  • Idaho
  • Wisconsin
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi

Any person traveling to one of those states is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

  • Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.
  • If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.
  • Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.
  • In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.
  • Do not have visitors in your home.
  • Do not use public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools