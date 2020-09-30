DeWine issues updated travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine issued an updated COVID-19 travel advisory list Wednesday afternoon.
The travel advisory list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rate in a state. Any state at 15% or above is included on the list. The states are:
- South Dakota
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Mississippi
Any person traveling to one of those states is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.
What to Do During Self-Quarantine
- Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.
- If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.
- Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.
- In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.
- Do not have visitors in your home.
- Do not use public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares.