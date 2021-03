COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation declaring March 9 as a day of remembrance to honor the Ohioans who have died from the coronavirus.

More than 17,500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 and nearly 980,000 have tested positive.

March 9, 2021 is the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio.

You can read the full proclamation here: