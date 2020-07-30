DeWine: Home gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less

DeWine said recent outbreaks have been connected to gatherings like birthday parties, graduation parties and weddings

(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine clarified the state’s mass-gathering order on Thursday, saying they should be limited to 10 people.

DeWine announced that Ohio will separate its mass gathering guidance into its own order so that Ohioans can easily find guidance on holding gatherings in a safe manner.

“We have seen cases in recent weeks where outbreaks have been connected to informal social gatherings like birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, graduation parties, weddings, funerals and gatherings at people’s homes,” DeWine said. “The fact remains that this virus spreads when someone with the virus comes in contact with others who don’t yet have it. When we gather together with people outside our households, we increase the likelihood this virus can spread.”

The order will still permit Ohioans to go to work, worship, go to school, and go shopping. However, the order offers the following recommendations on safely holding gatherings:

Gatherings at a household or family residence should be limited to close friends and family and are recommended to be 10 visitors or less.

Residents in a red or purple county, as designated by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, should limit hosting or attending gatherings of any size.

Wear a mask at all times at gatherings and maintain physical distance.

Use takeout, outdoor dining or indoor dining only when strict social distancing can be maintained.

Take extra precautions if you go to bars or nightclubs, where use of masks typically is inconsistent and drinking alcohol can lead to less social distancing.

Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home, wearing a mask and using high levels of personal hygiene.

High-risk individuals should take extra precautions to limit the number of people they interact with.

Make the group of people you interact with most often as small as possible and make sure that they are taking appropriate COVID-19 precautions – even if you are just gathering with family, friends or neighbors at your home.