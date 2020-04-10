DeWine: Food trucks OK’d to operate at state’s rest areas during pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Food trucks, with a special permit from the Ohio Department of Transportation, will now be allowed to operate at the state’s rest areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday the move is an effort to provide truck drivers and other essential people on the road with hot meals.

“Our rest areas are certainly not as crowded as they have been in the past, but it is important that our truck drivers and other essential personnel have access to hot meals as they get food and other essential items to our grocery stores,” DeWine said.

Last week, the Federal Highway Administration announced it would temporarily allow food trucks to operate at rest areas, leading to ODOT creating a new, free permit.

Food trucks are allowed at all 86 rest areas in Ohio.

The permit prohibits the trucks from selling packaged snacks or drinks so as not to compete with the rest area’s vending machines, according to ODOT’s website. The food trucks must also set up in car parking areas only.

Anyone wishing to apply for a permit can find it on ODOT’s website by clicking here.