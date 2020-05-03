Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 19,914 cases, 1,038 deaths

DeWine: Face covering order ‘went too far,’ was reversed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that an order for people to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it “went too far.”

DeWine reversed the order Tuesday, adding that face coverings were strongly recommended but would no longer be required. He repeated that language Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

He says people were “not going to accept the government telling them what to do.”

The Republican governor said reopening Ohio is a “balancing” act between bringing the economy back while protecting people and added that he will be prepared to take action should the situation worsen again.

Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,038.

