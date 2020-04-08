Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,148 cases, 193 deaths reported

DeWine: Every mask is precious, do not throw one away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine is pleading with hospitals to not throw their N95 masks away, but rather send them to Battelle to be sanitized and recycling during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Ohio.

“One of our great challenges in Ohio… is the fact that we don’t have PPE for every Ohioan who needs it,” DeWine said at the start of Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

READ MORE: Battelle cleared to sterilize N95 masks at max capacity, operate in other states to fight coronavirus PPE shortage

DeWine says the state is working on getting more and PPE resources are still scarce.

Governor DeWine announced Wednesday that Apple CEO and the Apple company have donated 100,000 N95 masks to the state.

Visit www.battelle.org for more information about mask sanitation and recycling.

