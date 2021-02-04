DeWine: Declining hospitalizations means Ohio curfew could end next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says the state’s curfew order could be lifted as soon as next week.

Last week, DeWine announced the curfew would be moved back to 11 p.m. because current hospitalizations dropped below 3,500 for seven straight days. The adjusted curfew date was locked in for two weeks.

DeWine said if the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

A decline in hospitalizations means more COVID patients are being released from that hospital than admitted.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for the past three days. That means, as long as current hospitalizations don’t go above 2,500 for any day over the next week, the curfew could lift on February 11.

If hospitalizations go above 2,500 for even one day, the curfew will go to midnight for two weeks.

“We don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up,” said DeWine. “This virus has taught us that it has a mind of its own. We don’t know what it’s going to do next.”

DeWine called the decline in hospitalizations good news.