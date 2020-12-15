DeWine: Current COVID-19 ICU patients higher than summer hospitalization spike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The number of people in the intensive care units of Ohio’s hospitals due to COVID-19 now surpasses the total number of hospitalizations during the summer.

According to numbers released by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday, there are now 5,296 people in the hospital due to the virus, with 1,311 of those in the ICU.

In addition, DeWine said there are 863 patients currently on ventilators. Just a month ago, that number was 360 patients.

We now have more patients – just in the ICU – than we had total for all #COVID19 hospitalized patients during our previous peak last summer. We also have 863 patients who need a ventilator. As recently as a month ago, there were just 360 patients on ventilators. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 15, 2020

The governor again asked Ohioans to do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus and overwhelming hospitals until enough people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The data today tells us that Ohioans are being hospitalized at record numbers,” DeWine said.

According to data provided by the Ohio Department of Health, hospitalizations initially peaked between mid-July through mid-August, when between 1,100 and 1,200 patients were in the hospital due to the virus on any given day.