DeWine: Coronavirus fight could lead to stronger manufacturing industry in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Oho Gov. Mike DeWine said one positive thing that could come from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a stronger Ohio manufacturing industry.

DeWine said that for too long, the state and the country has relied too much on foreign countries to manufacture products for U.S. consumption.

“That is something that we will have to change after this crisis is over,” he said.

The governor added that the changes being made today will help strengthen the state’s manufacturing base for years.

The state is doing all it can to make sure medical professionals on the frontline of the fight against the virus are getting the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need.

“If we can find it, we’re buying it,” DeWine said. “If we can’t buy it, we’re gonna make it or repurpose it.”

As of Monday, more than 1,400 manufacturing companies in Ohio responded to the state’s call for help fight the spread of the virus.

“The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance has reached out to each one of these companies to see where they fit in and what help they can give as we deal with this crisis,” DeWine said.

