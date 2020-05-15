DeWine: Bars that don’t follow social distancing rules could lose license

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is getting back to business, and Governor Mike DeWine said the last thing he wants to see is another statewide shutdown.

Ohio restaurants are carefully reopening outdoor patios Friday, and DeWine said 90 percent of the state’s economy will be back online this weekend.

DeWine talked with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall about the reopening and what he expects from all Ohioans moving forward.

“It’s a risk to open it up,” he said. “It’s a risk to not open it up. We have long-term ramifications for the economy and it’s not just jobs. Those are very, very important, but it’s also when you have a down economy like this, you have some real medical challenges, you have health challenges. You see things like depression go up, you see domestic violence go up. There are all kinds of bad things that happen.”

DeWine pleaded with Ohioans to be responsible and protect each other through social distancing and wearing face coverings.

A number of local bars opened at the stroke of midnight with some crowded outdoor patios and few people wearing masks.

The governor said bars that fail to follow the state safety guidelines run the risk of losing their liquor license.

“In regard to bars, we have a fairly effective tool that deals with a bar that does not want to follow what we have to do, and that is their liquor license,” DeWine said. “They will lose their liquor license. We don’t want to go around and be the social police, that’s not what anyone intends to do.”

DeWine is giving Ohioans credit for flattening the curve of COVID-19, saying most people are following recommended safety protocols.

But with the virus is still out there, as strong as ever, DeWine admits the state is not where it needs to be on testing.

“What testing gives us is the ability to go on the offense,” he said. “Defense is the social distancing. We gotta continue to do that. Offense is the tracing, which you have to have the testing to go along with it.”

The governor said the state is conducting about 7,000 tests a day.

With restaurants and bars reopening for outside service Friday and inside dining next week, DeWine said if either customers or employees don’t feel safe going into any business, they are encouraged to contact their local health department.

“If you’re in a working situation and you don’t think it’s safe, or if you walk into a retail business and you don’t think it’s safe, your remedy is to call the local health department,” he said.