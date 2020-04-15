DeWine asks state industries to come up with plan to keep people safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked state industries to come up with a plan on how they are going to reopen and keep their workers and customers safe once Ohio’s stay-at-home order expires. The order is currently scheduled to run through May 1.

“I have asked them as they put the plan together to still be mindful of the PPE challenge because that’s not just something we can blow off,” DeWine said. “We’ve got to continue to be concerned with that.”

DeWine added this is the first step in getting back to where the economy was before the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve also asked each industry in the state to start putting their best protocol together, their plans in regard to how they would protect their employees, how would they protect their customers when they’re allowed to come back into business,” DeWine said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will lead this initiative and he has been working on it for some time now.

“Those businesses that were deemed essential, we want to learn from them, what they have learned in operating during this period of time with COVID-19,” DeWine said. “We know as we go into the future, it is still going to be with us.”