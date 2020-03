The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals and first responders.

State and national leaders have said there may be a shortage of PPE, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

As a result, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, called on medical professionals to forgo elective surgeries in order to free up the equipment.

Now, FCEM&HS leaders are hopeful those who have PPE, will donate what is in their possession.

“We have a critical need,” said FCEM&HS Director Jeff Young. “We need to keep our first responders, our medical professionals safe and on the job, and this is how we do that. I am a believer that most people want to be part of the solution and this is one way to help.”

The following pieces of equipment are requested:

Volunteers will collect donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily between Monday and Friday. They can be dropped off at 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus, Ohio.