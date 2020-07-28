DeWine applauds move to close bars, restaurants at 10 p.m., hints statewide changes may be announced this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine applauded Columbus’ decision to close bars and restaurants to in-person dining at 10 p.m. while hinting that there may be more state-level mandates for those facilities coming later this week.

Columbus City Council approved an ordinance Monday night requiring bars and restaurants to stop in-person service at 10 p.m. every night. Restaurants are allowed to continue take out and delivery service after 10 p.m.

“I’ve talked with Mayor (Andrew) Ginther over the last week about that decision,” DeWine said. “I applaud that decision. I think it’s the right decision. We’ll have additional discussion about this on Thursday about bars.”

A group of restaurants and bars filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Columbus for the ordinance forcing them to close at 10 p.m.