DeWine announces rebate for liquor; Ohio restaurant leaders say it could be a blessing for small operations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio bars and restaurants with liquor licenses are getting some help from the state to restock their shelves, or at the very least, free up cash to rehire and train staff ahead of opening their dining rooms to guests in a little over a week.​

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced most liquor license holders would receive a $500 rebate when purchasing high-proof spirits from approved agencies through the state liquor program. ​

“This rebate will help a majority of our state’s liquor permit holders, the rebate is designed to reduce the cost of bars and restaurants as they restock their shelves for reopening in the future,” explained DeWine at his daily COVID-19 briefing.​

Operators will have to buy at least $500 worth of liquor and when they do, the rebate will automatically kick in.

DeWine said the rebate is expected to roll out by mid-May.

High-proof liquor is one of the best profit margins bars and restaurants have. For a few ounces of booze, the establishment makes their money back on the bottle, leaving the rest of it to be pure profit.

That profit won’t replace lost wages from two months of being shut down, but it will bring in cash the business could turn around and use to rehire and train staff. ​

John Barker, the president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said this is a move that will please just about all restaurants and bars.​

“We’re happy to see it and we think our operators and owners are going to be pleased, and every bit helps,” said Barker. “Many of these people haven’t had revenue at all, zero incoming revenue for eight weeks, so everything really matters and so this is one of many things that the Governor and the Lt. Governor have done. They’ve thought about all kinds of steps that they can do and this is really a rebate program to encourage people to get reopened and start to rehire people.”​

Recently, restaurants were allowed, with restrictions, to include up to two alcoholic drinks with to-go orders. Barker said moves like that kept businesses alive, while the rebate is to get them going again.​

“These are ways to get people back in, spend a few bucks, enjoy themselves, and the restaurant owner be able to make a little bit of money and, that way, they put it back into their business and hire people, and this is all part of trying to get the economy restarted in Ohio,” said Barker.

According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, people may be surprised at how few spirits restaurants and bars have right now, due to what they did after the shutdown order came in early March.​

“Many operators gave back some of the alcohol at that time because they had been gearing up, believe it or not, for March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day,” explained Barker.​

And while larger corporate bars and restaurants may seem unaffected by a $500 rebate, the smaller single operation or small group of family-owned establishments are likely to benefit much more.​

“$500 will mean everything to somebody like that,” said Barker.​