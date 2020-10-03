DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Trump, other COVID-19 patients

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have issued a proclamation for a day of prayer for President Donald Trump and others who have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The proclamation calls for Sunday, Oct. 4, to be observed with prayer.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, were both diagnosed with the virus.

The president is currently in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment. His doctor said Saturday that he is doing “very well.”

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Saturday that the first lady is “doing great” and there’s no indication she needs any advanced therapy to treat COVID-19.

DeWine, his wife Fran, and Husted all tested negative for the virus Friday.

