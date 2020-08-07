DeWine: Announcement about sports coming from state next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An announcement about sports resuming in Ohio should be coming from the state next week.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during a briefing Friday that the announcement will encompass professional, college, and high school and junior high school sports.

“When we talk about our students, when we talk about our student athletes, I truly believe that the schools are doing absolutely everything they can to protect our students, whether they’re an athlete or not an athlete, whether they’re in drama or whatever they are in,” the governor said.

DeWine said that in his conversations with superintendents across the state, one of the concerns is what students do when they are not in school, with the governor suggesting teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches, club advisors, and the like to talk to the students about what they do during the rest of the day.

“One of the grave concerns that we have is schools open back up, that we have people who are vulnerable,” DeWine said. “It may be a child, it may a child at home, it may be an adult at home, maybe a diabetic father, maybe a mom who has some other medical problems, maybe a grandparent living in the home.”

The governor signed an order on Aug. 1 allowing for contact sports to hold interclub and scrimmage competitions and for non-contact sports to hold competitions between teams. The order also defined contact sports for the first time.