DeWine advocates for face masks on national stage, says it is not political

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The topic of wearing a mask or not has made its way into politics.

Some politicians wear them in publich while others, including President Trump, do not.

The same goes for people who are out and about.

But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said wearing a mask should not be a political issue.

DeWine talked about wearing masks Sunday morning on NBC’s Meet the Press.

On High Street, there seem to be more people not wearing masks than wearing masks, but some have also said they’re taking them off when they’re not in stores because it’s hot outside.

Many of the stores on High Street are requiring people wear masks when they go inside.

On Sunday, Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd played an emotional clip of North Dakota’s governor urging people to not make mask wearing a political issue.

DeWine had a similar message.

“This is not about politics, this is not about whether you’re liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican, Democrat,” he said on the show. “We wear the mask, and it’s been very clear what the studies have shown. You wear the mask not to protect yourself, so much as to protect others. And this is one time when we truly are all in this together.”

“It’s nothing to get mad about or fight over,” Columbus resident Lydia Shelley said. “It’s just for everyone’s safety. I think you should just wear it.”

DeWine was initially going to make wearing the masks mandatory, but after getting some feedback, decided he went too far and made masks a strong recommendation.