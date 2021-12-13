COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the heels of Ohio confirming its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging Ohioans to take action.

DeWine cited concerning COVID-19 trends as to why it’s more important than ever to get the vaccine.

The governor said the omicron variant coming to Ohio is not shocking, and as of now, the state is still riding a wave from the delta variant.

DeWine said the state is advising those who are unvaccinated to get the shot, but at this point, they’re focusing on those who have already rolled up their sleeves.

“These are already people who have said, ‘I believe in science, I believe it’s important to get vaccinated,’” DeWine said. “We just urge them this week, use this week as the opportunity to get the booster shot.”

Hospitalizations are also up across Ohio. Several states have called in the National Guard, but DeWine said that is a difficult decision to take these men and women out of their jobs as nurses and doctors and move them somewhere else.