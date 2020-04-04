DeWine, Acton warn against coronavirus scams in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are warning Ohioans against possible scams involving COVID-19 coronavirus testing.

Acton called it a travesty that some people are looking to take advantage of the public during a health crisis.

“Most people are rising to the occasion and doing acts that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Acton said.

Gov. Mike DeWine also echoed Acton’s comments about Ohioans coming together during a time of crisis. However, even in those other times, there are still scam artists looking to take advantage of others.

“They were scam artists before, they’re still scam artists, they’ll always be scam artists, probably,” he said.

Acton said the only way to get tested in the state at this moment is with a referral from a patient’s primary physician.

“Unless you’ve been given very specific instructions about how to be tested, which most likely will be involving a hospital system or a site that they have set up that is not given out to the public at large, it’s done by going through the patient’s medical record, don’t let anyone take advantage of you that way,” Acton said.

In addition to testing scams, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also warned against people pretending to be employment agencies in order to get access to a person’s information.

“People who violate trust in a time like this are a particularly bad group of people,” he said. “They should be turned over to law enforcement. Let the attorney general’s office know.”

Husted added that the state itself has been approached by scam artists trying to sell Ohio much-needed medical equipment.

Anyone who suspects they have run into a scam are encouraged to contact their local health department or the attorney general’s office, Husted said.

“If anyone hears of anything like this, please let us know right away,” Acton said.