DeWine, Acton address protestors heard shouting during Thursday coronavirus update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protestors could be heard chanting in the background of Ohio governor Mike DeWine and ODH director Dr. Amy Acton’s Thursday press conference on the state’s response to coronavirus.

“O-H-I-O! Acton’s got to go!” the protestors shouted.

Both the governor and Dr. Acton addressed the protests going on outside the statehouse.

“I want to say to you Ohioans, stay strong, keep doing the right thing,” Acton said. “There are people protesting right now outside the statehouse. People are worried, they’re afraid, they’re afraid about things like their jobs, and I want you to know, we are working just as rigorously on the recovery from this. We’ve been determined to protect Ohioans from the beginning, and the steps you’re taking and continuing to take are saving lives.”

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather outside the Ohio Statehouse during @GovMikeDeWine @DrAmyActon @LtGovHusted daily #COVID19 briefing.



They are shouting "O-H-I-O Acton s got to go!" pic.twitter.com/2MYp87ELbD — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 9, 2020

“This is a hard mountain to climb,” Acton said, recalling the time she and her husband climbed Mt. Whitney and how teamwork is crucial to success. “It’s hard work on the descent, too….every move we’re making is based in the best science, and we will not leave your side….and it is a mountain range.”

Governor DeWine was asked about the protest, and stressed his support for the first amendment, and his hopes the protestors are staying safe.

He said the group is able, under the Stay at Home order, to gather and practice their first amendment right.

“I know you’re shouting but don’t shout on someone else,” DeWine said.