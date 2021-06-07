DeWine: 200,000 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine set to expire, ‘time to act is now’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent plea to Ohioans Monday as approximately 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson are set to expire this month.

“The time to act is now,” DeWine said to Ohioans who have not yet been vaccinated.

The governor said in a statement that approximately 200,000 doses of the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine are set to expire June 23, with DeWine urging vaccine providers to distribute as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” DeWine said in the statement. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

Ohio does not have the legal option to send the vaccine elsewhere.

According to the governor’s office, more than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccine process as of Monday, with more than 4.7 million being fully vaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health has been working with vaccine providers to identify tactics to increase doses of the vaccine before they expire, including community partnerships for vaccine clinics, mobile vaccine opportunities, and programs focusing on congregate settings and correctional institutions.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at locations across the state. Providers can be found at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.