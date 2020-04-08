Despite postponement of race, Komen reaching out to help cancer patients during coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2019 Columbus Komen “Race for the Cure” wasn’t Michele Faith’s first time participating, but it was her first time making the walk as a cancer survivor after being diagnosed in February of 2018.

“We probably had 30 or 35 people walk with us, and so that was super amazing!” she said. “I was between chemo treatments. Luckily, at that point, I was every other week so it was a non-chemo week so I had enough energy to walk it.”

She naturally had this year’s race marked on her calendar and was eager to participate with friends and family. Then, the coronavirus crisis happened and Komen decided to postpone the race.

“I guess it was a little disappointing but it makes complete sense. The safety of the survivors is Komen’s number one priority I’m sure,” she said.

“A lot of people celebrate that as a way of a year to look back on the journey they had and how lucky they are to have survived breast cancer,” explained Julie McMahon, the Columbus Komen Foundation’s Director of Mission and Strategy. “Right now, the race is being rescheduled. We are still holding off and evaluating exactly the best time would be available for the city to do it so we will be announcing that in the coming weeks.”

That’s not all the Columbus Komen Foundation is working on. The group knows that right now, there are many breast cancer patients and survivors who need their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. So last week they launched the Pandemic Support Program for Patient Treatment Assistance.

“We realized that patients who are currently undergoing treatment, they are going through chemo, they were scheduled for surgery, they just had surgery, and then patients who are having things like chemotherapy where their immune system is suppressed, they really need extra support right now,” said McMahon. “Since it went live late last week, we’ve already had several patients with heartbreaking circumstances and we were able to deliver them food and get them some things they needed in real emergencies.”

The program also offers virtual assistance as well, including support groups, communication, and activities. Faith has stepped up to help her fellow survivors and those battling treatment by offering virtual yoga classes to help with movement, but more so, to help quell anxiety.

“I try to work through range of motion those types of things that would help. Maybe breathing practices to help with anxiety and just gentle enough movement that people can feel comfortable taking the class,” she explained. “I would like to tell them to continue to use the resources that are still available to you. To not sit on your own, and let those worries and fears take over.”

“It’s an honor to be able to help people who are suffering the way that we are seeing in our community and be able to do that directly ourselves and hear their stories and say yes: we have a solution for you,” said McMahon.

She also added that while the race may not be happening May 16, the foundation is working to make sure there is some recognition of the day that many have been counting down to for a whole year.

“We’re talking about can we have the city still go pink and what can companies do and how can you celebrate at home and still go out on a walk and do whatever it is that we can do as a community symbolically,” McMahon said.

While the foundation waits for the 2020 race, it is still fundraising to help with these other programs. To find out how you can help, go to https://komencolumbus.org/

If you have questions on how the Komen Foundation is helping patients and survivors during COVID-19, go to https://komencolumbus.org/covid19/.